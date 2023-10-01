Prosecutor General: Over 300 Armenian Separatists Put On Int'l Wanted List

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Over 300 Armenian separatists who committed crimes in Garabagh
have been put on the international wanted list , Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev told reporters.
All crimes committed by Armenian separatists since the beginning
of the Garabagh conflict have been recorded.
"We collected evidence related to those crimes. In total, 300
such criminal cases were opened. More than 300 criminals have been
put on the international wanted list. There is a lot of hard
evidence related to those cases. I don't want to talk too much
about it because I don't want to violate the presumption of
innocence. However, the public will be informed about it soon,"
said Kamran Aliyev.
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General also noted that Arayik
Harutyunyan and Jalal Harutyunyan have been declared in the
international search.
"One of them is already in prison and an investigation is
underway. In the near future, the Azerbaijani public will receive
detailed information about these and others," said Kamran
Aliyev.
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev called on Armenians
who committed crimes to surrender voluntarily.
