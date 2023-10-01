Two Policemen Injured In Terror Attack In Turkish Capital

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Two police officers were slightly injured when two terrorists on
Sunday morning detonated a bomb in front of the General Directorate
of Security in the Turkish capital of Ankara, with one of them
blowing himself up, the interior minister said, Azernews repors citing Anadoly Agency .
“Two terrorists, who arrived in a light commercial vehicle in
front of the gate of the General Directorate of Security, carried
out a bomb attack. One of the terrorists blew himself up,” said Ali
Yerlikaya on X.
Yerlikaya said two police officers were slightly injured in the
attack, which occurred at 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT).
A loud explosion was also heard in front of the Turkish Interior
Ministry in the heart of Ankara in the morning.
Following the explosion and gunshots heard near the ministry
building in Kizilay, the major city center in the capital's Cankaya
district, police forces took increased security in the area.
The main Ataturk Boulevard was closed to traffic due to the
explosion close to one of the gates of the Grand National
Assembly.
Special operations police also were dispatched to the scene. The
fire brigade and medical teams are also on the scene.
The Grand National Assembly will open in the afternoon after a
3-month break.
