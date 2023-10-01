Thirteen Int'l IAF Meeting For Ministers & Members Of Parliaments Kicks Off In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The 13th international IAF (International Astronautical Federation) meeting for ministers and members of parliaments (MMoP) has kicked off in Baku.

The Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan is hosting the event themed "Space Solutions in the Political Agenda – A Must for Policy Makers", which is attended by IAF President Clay Mowry and others.

The event participants will hold discussions on three panel topics: "Space Solutions Enhancing Public Services", "Space Solutions for Disasters and Risk Management", "Space Solutions for Resources Management".

Notably, the International Congress of the International Astronautical Federation for Ministers and Members of Parliament (MMoP) has been organized since 2009.

The 13th meeting is being held on the eve of the 74th Baku International Astronautical Congress scheduled for October 2-6.