Thirteen Int'l IAF Meeting For Ministers & Members Of Parliaments Kicks Off In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The 13th international IAF (International Astronautical
Federation) meeting for ministers and members of parliaments (MMoP)
has kicked off in Baku.
The Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan is hosting the event themed
"Space Solutions in the Political Agenda – A Must for Policy
Makers", which is attended by IAF President Clay Mowry and
others.
The event participants will hold discussions on three panel
topics: "Space Solutions Enhancing Public Services", "Space
Solutions for Disasters and Risk Management", "Space Solutions for
Resources Management".
Notably, the International Congress of the International
Astronautical Federation for Ministers and Members of Parliament
(MMoP) has been organized since 2009.
The 13th meeting is being held on the eve of the 74th Baku
International Astronautical Congress scheduled for October 2-6.
MENAFN01102023000195011045ID1107171084
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.