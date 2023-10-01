Azerbaijani MP: IAC Returns To South Caucasus Region After Half A Century

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "The International Astronautical Congress is returning to the
South Caucasus region after half a century," chairman of the Milli
Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and
Entrepreneurship Tahir Mirkishili said during the 13th IAF
international session.
"Let me say that this is a very rational choice. A rational
choice because it is a return to traditions, here in Baku, 50 years
ago, in 1973, the 24th congress was held on the initiative of
Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev. This year we celebrate
the 100th anniversary of the great leader and honor his memory. Now
our country is hosting the biggest space event - the 74th
International Astronautical Congress in 2023. This means that the
International Astronautical Congress is returning to our region
after half a century. Both in terms of content and number of
participants, this congress is more representative than all
previous ones," he said.
Speaking about the services of the well-known Azerbaijani
scientist Nasreddin Tusi in the field of astronautics, the chairman
of the committee expressed his confidence that the event will
contribute to the field of space.
He added that Azerbaijan is negotiating with many countries of
the world for cooperation in the field of space. The country is a
supporter of peace and cooperation as one of the stable
countries.
Notably, the International Congress of the International
Astronautical Federation for Ministers and Members of Parliament
(MMoP) has been organized since 2009.
The 13th meeting is being held on the eve of the 74th Baku
International Astronautical Congress scheduled for October 2-6.
The International Astronautical Congress in Azerbaijan was held
for the first time in 1973 on the initiative of National Leader
Heydar Aliyev.
The 24th International Astronautical Congress was held in
Azerbaijan on October 7-13, 1973 under the motto "Space Research -
Penetration of Science and Technology". Baku became the first city
in the South Caucasus region where this event was organized.
In 2019, Azerbaijan's capital won the right to host the most
prestigious event of the space industry for the second time at the
General Assembly of the International Astronautical Federation in
Washington, DC.
Organized by Azercosmos, the 74th International Astronautical
Congress "Global Challenges and Opportunities: Give Space a Chance"
will be held in Baku on October 2-6, 2023.
MENAFN01102023000195011045ID1107171083
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.