Iran To Reconsider Case Of Azerbaijani Citizen Farid Safarli Convicted There

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Iran will reconsider the issue of Farid Safarli, a citizen of
the Republic of Azerbaijan, convicted in this country, Azerbaijani
Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev told reporters.
"During a meeting with my Iranian colleague, I asked that this
issue be treated in accordance with the principles of humanism. He,
in turn, promised that the issue would be reviewed based on the
principles of humanism," said Kamran Aliyev.
Recall that a student at the University of Jena in Germany,
Farid Gabil oglu Safarli (born in 1997), visited Iran on February
20, 2023, and there has been no news from him since March 4. It
later turned out that he was arrested in Iran.
On July 19, the charge of“espionage” brought against Farid
Safarli during the trial was replaced by the charge of "intent to
carry out espionage."
