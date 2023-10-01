UN Mission Arrives In Azerbaijan's Garabagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The UN mission has arrived in Azerbaijan's Garabagh region, Azernews reports.
Members of the mission passed through Aghdam in the morning and
moved towards Askaran and Khankandi.
The mission's goal is to view the situation on the ground and
determine the humanitarian needs of residents.
The mission includes representatives from various UN
agencies.
The last time a UN mission visited Karabakh was about 30 years
ago.
