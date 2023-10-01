Sixteen Enemy Shahed Drones Downed Over Ukraine Last Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of October 1, 2023, Ukrainian forces destroyed 16 out of about 30 enemy drones, attacking the country's territory.

The relevant statement was made by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Last night Russian invaders attacked Ukraine's territory with the Shahed-131/136 loitering munitions from the southern, southeastern and northern directions (Chauda Cape in the temporarily occupied Crimea, Russia's Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk).

The enemy launched about 30 combat drones in total. In cooperation with the air defense units of Ukraine's Defense Forces, the Air Force managed to intercept 16 Shahed drones.

A reminder that, on the night of October 1, 2023, enemy drones hit industrial infrastructure in the Cherkasy region's Uman and civil infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk region's Kryvyi Rih.