Two Men Injured As Russians Attack Kherson Region's Stanislav

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Around 04:00 a.m., October 1, 2023, Russian troops shelled the Kherson region's Stanislav. Two men were reported injured.

The relevant statement was made by Kherson Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Prokudin on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Over the past day, Russians have attacked the Kherson region 102 times, firing 560 projectiles. The enemy used mortars, artillery, unmanned aerial vehicles, tanks, aircraft, and the Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). Twenty-seven Russian projectiles were fired at the city of Kherson.

According to Prokudin, enemy attacks targeted residential areas across the Kherson region's settlements. An educational institution, stadium, plant and garage cooperative were hit in Kherson, as well as a shop, educational institution and critical infrastructure object in the Kherson district. Five social facilities were also affected by Russian attacks in the Beryslav district.

Following enemy shelling, one person was reported injured on September 30, 2023.