Agricultural Warehouse Struck By Enemy Drone In Mykolaiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last night one Shahed-type suicide drone was downed over the Mykolaiv region, but the other hit an agricultural warehouse facility.

The relevant statement was made by Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“On the night of October 1, 2023, the air defense units and systems destroyed one Shahed-131/136 drone over the Mykolaiv region,” the report states.

Meanwhile, outside the Snihurivka community in the Bashtanka district, an agricultural warehouse facility and a fence were hit by an enemy drone.

“Additionally, dry grass caught fire, but it was promptly extinguished. No casualties were reported,” the regional authorities added.

A reminder that, on the evening of September 30, 2023, Russian invaders were shelling the water area of the Mykolaiv distict's Ochakiv community with artillery. Civilians remained unharmed.