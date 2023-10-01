Agricultural Warehouse Struck By Enemy Drone In Mykolaiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last night one Shahed-type suicide drone was downed over the Mykolaiv region, but the other hit an agricultural warehouse facility.
The relevant statement was made by Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“On the night of October 1, 2023, the air defense units and systems destroyed one Shahed-131/136 drone over the Mykolaiv region,” the report states.
Meanwhile, outside the Snihurivka community in the Bashtanka district, an agricultural warehouse facility and a fence were hit by an enemy drone.
“Additionally, dry grass caught fire, but it was promptly extinguished. No casualties were reported,” the regional authorities added.
A reminder that, on the evening of September 30, 2023, Russian invaders were shelling the water area of the Mykolaiv distict's Ochakiv community with artillery. Civilians remained unharmed.
