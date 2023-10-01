Man Injured Following Russian Attack On Zaporizhzhia-Based Enterprise

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Following Russia's overnight missile attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia, an enterprise caught fire, and a man was reported injured.

The relevant statement was made by Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Head Yurii Malashko on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Following the [enemy] missile attack on Zaporizhzhia, an infrastructure object caught fire. A man, 35, was reported injured,” Malashko wrote.

Over the past day, Russian troops have launched 157 attacks on 27 settlements across the Zaporizhzhia region. In particular, the occupiers launched 12 drone attacks on Huliaipole, Novodarivka, Novopavlivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Mali Shcherbaky; seven multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) attacks on Orikhiv, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne; five air strikes on Orikhiv, Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriivka; and six missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia and Matviivka.

Five men, aged 38, 50, 52, 55 and 61, and a woman, 48, were injured in the Matviivka territorial community.

In Russia's artillery attack on Mala Tokmachka, a local man, 61, was killed. A woman, 66, was injured.

Additionally, Russians launched 127 artillery strikes on Zaliznychne, Bilohiria, Levadne, Poltavka, Olhivske, Temyrivka, Preobrazhenka, Piatykhatky, Plavni, and other settlements.

Sixteen reports were submitted on the damage caused to residential houses and infrastructure objects.