PM Shmyhal Congratulates Teachers On Holiday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has congratulated education workers on their professional holiday.

According to Ukrinform, greetings on the Day of Education Workers were posted on the Facebook page of the head of government.

"Today we congratulate everyone who brings knowledge and skills to thousands of people who will build a successful Ukraine. In difficult, sometimes extraordinary conditions, you continue to teach and educate new generations of Ukrainians," Shmyhal emphasized.

Zelensky awardsand Olympiad winners

He thanked the education workers for their professionalism and conscientious work.

As reported, the Day of Education Workers, or Teacher's Day, is celebrated in Ukraine every year on the first Sunday of October.