UN Mission Arrives In Azerbaijan's Karabakh (PHOTO/VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The UN mission has arrived in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, Trend reports.

Members of the mission passed through Aghdam this morning and moved towards Askeran-Khankendi.

The purpose of the mission is to familiarize with the situation on the ground and determine the humanitarian needs of the residents.

The mission includes representatives of various UN agencies.

The last time the UN mission visited Karabakh was about 30 years ago.