UN Mission Arrives In Azerbaijan's Karabakh (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1.
The UN mission has
arrived in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, Trend reports.
Members of the mission passed through Aghdam this morning and
moved towards Askeran-Khankendi.
The purpose of the mission is to familiarize with the situation
on the ground and determine the humanitarian needs of the
residents.
The mission includes representatives of various UN agencies.
The last time the UN mission visited Karabakh was about 30 years
ago.
MENAFN01102023000187011040ID1107171072
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.