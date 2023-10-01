Arayik Harutyunyan And Jalal Harutyunyan Declared In International Search


10/1/2023 6:12:26 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Arayik Harutyunyan and Jalal Harutyunyan have been declared in the international search, Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev told reporters, Trend reports.

