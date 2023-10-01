More Than 300 Armenian Separatists Put On The International Wanted List - Prosecutor General

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. More than 300
Armenian separatists who committed crimes in Karabakh have been put
on the international wanted list , Azerbaijani
Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev told reporters, Trend reports.
Will be updated
MENAFN01102023000187011040ID1107171070
