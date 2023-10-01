Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Urges Armenians Guilty Of Crimes To Surrender Voluntarily


10/1/2023 6:12:25 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev called on Armenians who committed crimes to surrender voluntarily, Trend reports.

Will be updated

MENAFN01102023000187011040ID1107171069

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search