Azercell Extends Coverage To Aghdara And Khojaly!

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. As part of its
ongoing efforts, the mobile operator is establishing base stations
in the liberated territories of the country.
"Azercell Telecom" LLC, which pioneered the deployment of mobile
infrastructure in the newly liberated regions of Azerbaijan,
advancing along the entire front line after the national army has
launched the base stations in Aghdara and Khojaly. The Azercell
team is proud to announce that Azercell's network is now
operational in these regions.
It's worth noting that Azercell currently operates more than 100
LTE technology-based stations across Karabakh. These stations
provide coverage to the areas of Shusha, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil,
Zangilan, Gubadli, Kalbajar, Istisu, Hadrut, Sugovushan, as well as
villages in Khojavand and other regions. In the Lachin region
alone, Azercell has installed more than 15 base stations, and
offers mobile communication services in Zabukh, Sus, and other
villages within the region.
One of Azercell's primary objectives is to expedite the
expansion of next-generation networks in the territories recently
liberated from occupation and ensure that the population returning
to these lands has access to mobile internet and advanced
communication services.
MENAFN01102023000187011040ID1107171066
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.