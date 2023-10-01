Space Technology Required To Accelerate Demining Process In Azerbaijan's Karabakh

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Space technologies
should be used to accelerate the demining process in Karabakh,
Azerbaijani MP Vugar Bayramov said during the 13th international
session of IAF, Trend reports.
"I come from Fuzuli, which is located in the Karabakh region.
Currently, there is a process of returning former IDPs to their
homes. In particular, about 70,000 people are returning to Fuzuli.
It is also worth mentioning the problem of demining. In this
context, it is necessary to use space technology to accelerate the
demining process, as to date more than 300 people have fallen
victim to mines. This figure shows that it is extremely important
to use space technology for humanitarian purposes. Therefore, the
support of the international community to Azerbaijan is necessary,"
he said.
Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020
started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines,
booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian
troops.
During the mine clearance operations conducted from September 4
through September 10, 31 anti-personnel and 12 anti-tank mines, as
well as 214 unexploded ordnance were found and defused in
Azerbaijan's Terter, Khojavend, Shusha, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrail,
Lachin, Gubadli and Zangilan. An area of 5,246 hectares was
checked.
