Nar Network In Khankendi City!

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. In order to
contribute to the rapid revival of the liberated territories of
Azerbaijan, Nar covers Karabakh with its wide mobile network. Nar
has already provided many settlements of Karabakh and Eastern
Zangezur with base stations.
The technical staff of Nar quickly ensured the coverage of
residential areas such as Khankendi, Khojavand, Khojaly, Aghdara,
Askaran with a mobile network. Also, Nar 4G network was presented
to customers in the populated areas of Shusha, Zangilan, Jabrayil,
Gubadli, Kalbajar, and Lachin regions where infrastructure works
are being carried out.
Always proud to be an Azerbaijani brand, Nar considers it its
duty to pay attention to the regions of Azerbaijan and to pay
particular attention to the liberated areas. You can learn more
about the projects implemented by Nar on the page nar.az/projects.
Nar currently provides high-quality communication services to
2.2 million subscribers. Nar has been the leading mobile operator
in the country according to the Customer Loyalty Index for the last
4 years. The mobile operator adheres to a customer-centric strategy
and provides excellent service at an affordable price.
