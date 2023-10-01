UK defense head to deploy British troops to Ukraine

(MENAFN) Recently employed Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has revealed current talks around enlarging the UK-led drill program for Ukrainian units, and possibly deploying British trainers back into the nation, while providing Kiev indefinite maritime backing in the Black Sea.



“I was talking today about eventually getting the training brought closer and actually into Ukraine as well,” Shapps informed a UK newspaper following a trip to the Salisbury Plain exercise ground on Friday.



Amid his visit to Kiev previously this week, the new defense head, who took up his position following a government rearrange in August, obviously saw an “opportunity” to get more things “in country.” Shapps clarified he meant “not just training,” but also arms producing, and he hailed the British weapons giant BAE Systems for its schemes to locate in Ukraine.



“I’m keen to see other British companies do their bit as well by doing the same thing. So I think there will be a move to get more training and production in the country,” he continued.

