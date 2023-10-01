California gas prices soar to USD6.08 per gallon

(MENAFN) The average cost of a gallon of gasoline in California surged to USD6.08 on Friday, marking an increase of approximately 80 cents or 15 percent in just a month, as reported by AAA's data. Some gas stations in Los Angeles are even witnessing prices close to USD7.00 per gallon.



Comparatively, in California, the average price for a gallon of gasoline is approximately 55 percent higher than the national average, as indicated by AAA's data.



The soaring prices in the most populous state in the U.S. can be attributed to a combination of factors, primarily driven by a notable increase in the price of crude oil and disruptions in production that have constrained refinery capabilities. Industry experts speaking to ABC News explained that California's fuel delivery system consistently operates near its capacity limits, making it vulnerable to price spikes even due to relatively minor disruptions.



Timothy Fitzgerald, a professor specializing in business economics at Texas Tech University with a focus on the petroleum industry, noted, "The fuel delivery system in California is running right up against its limits all the time. Even fairly small disruptions can lead to price spikes."

MENAFN01102023000045015682ID1107171060