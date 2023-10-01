FTC, 17 state attorneys general sue Amazon over monopoly practices

(MENAFN) The Federal Trade Commission and 17 state attorneys’ general have filed a lawsuit against Amazon on Tuesday, accusing the company of illegally maintaining its monopoly power "to inflate prices, degrade quality, and stifle innovation for consumers and businesses."



The major tech firm allegedly deployed illegal business tactics "to stop rivals and sellers from lowering prices, degrade quality for shoppers, overcharge sellers, stifle innovation, and prevent rivals from fairly competing against Amazon," the FTC said in a statement.



The sheer size of Amazon does not amount to a violation of the law, the FTC said. Rather, the agency's complaint centers on a set of "far-reaching schemes" that impact hundreds of billions of dollars in sales each year and hundreds of millions of shoppers.



"Our complaint lays out how Amazon has used a set of punitive and coercive tactics to unlawfully maintain its monopolies," FTC Chair Lina Khan stated in a declaration. "Today's lawsuit seeks to hold Amazon to account for these monopolistic practices and restore the lost promise of free and fair competition."

