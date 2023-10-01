PLASTIC JAPAN 2023 Redefines The Plastics Industry With Innovation And Sustainability

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Tokyo, Japan – PLASTIC JAPAN, also known as the High-Performance Plastic Expo, is setting the pace for the industry's impending transformation from October 4 to 6 at Makuhari Messe, Japan, where industry professionals from around the world gather to witness the latest breakthroughs and innovations in high-performance plastics.



PLASTIC JAPAN, held inside Highly-Functional Material Week TOKYO, is renowned as 'The World's Most Advanced Plastics Industry Exhibition.' This biannual event serves as a comprehensive showcase of technologies spanning raw materials, advanced plastics/resins, composite materials, additives, advanced machinery, and recycling solutions. With editions held in Osaka and Tokyo, this event has established itself as the epicentre of innovation and collaboration in the plastics sector.



“Our goal is to unite the most brilliant minds, cutting-edge technologies, and daring concepts to create a vibrant and sustainable future for plastics,” says Katsutoshi Tsuchiya, RX Japan Show Director of PLASTIC JAPAN.“We warmly welcome industry leaders from all around the world to participate in PLASTIC JAPAN 2023, where we will observe, work together, and pave the road for a better, more sustainable future for plastics.”



PLASTIC JAPAN 2023 boasts an impressive line-up of exhibitors representing various facets of the plastics industry. In the Manufacturing/Moulding category, participants can explore the latest innovations from industry giants like CHIBA MACHINE INDUSTRY, EPSON, FANUC, KINSEI MATEC, and TODA KOGYO, among others. In the Advanced Plastics category, exhibitors such as ALMEDIO, Chuetsu Pulp & Paper, COVATIONBIO, Heraeus, and NISSIN CHEMICAL will showcase their solutions. Attendees can likewise delve into Related Technologies with exhibitors like DAI NIPPON TORYO, DON, MEK Inc., and MITSUI CHEMICAL ANALYSIS & CONSULTING SERVICE, offering insights into complementary technologies and consulting services. With such a diverse range of exhibitors, PLASTIC JAPAN 2023 offers an invaluable experience for industry professionals.



Moreover, attending PLASTIC JAPAN 2023 is an opportunity to explore different showcases, granting exclusive access to high-performance plastics and materials that are driving innovation across various industries. The event also shines with a spotlight on sustainability, allowing attendees to discover eco-friendly products and solutions aimed at reducing environmental impact and promoting sustainable practices.



Furthermore, attendees can partake in global networking, connecting with industry leaders, experts, and potential partners from around the world, fostering valuable relationships and business opportunities.

PLASTIC JAPAN 2023 brings a unique platform to witness ground-breaking products and technologies that are poised to revolutionize the plastics industry.



Stay committed to keeping ahead of the plastics industry and register at the official website of Highly-functional Material Week.



About PLASTIC JAPAN (High-Performance Plastic Expo)

PLASTIC JAPAN (High-Performance Plastic Expo) stands as the premier global plastics industry exhibition, dedicated to showcasing the latest technologies, innovations, and solutions. With a focus on sustainability and advancements in plastics, this event serves as a pivotal platform for industry professionals to explore the future of plastics the industry.



About RX Japan

RX Japan organizes 96 exhibitions, including 363 sub-exhibitions, annually at major venues such as Tokyo Big Sight, Makuhari Messe, and Intex Osaka, spanning a diverse range of 38 fields, including jewelry, fashion, gifts, electronics, energy, IT, cosmetics, and medical. For more details, please visit the RX Japan website.

