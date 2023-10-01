California increases fast food worker minimum salary to USD20 per hour

(MENAFN) A new California law will increase the minimum wage for fast food workers to USD20 per hour next year, acknowledging that most of these often overlooked employees are the primary earners for their low-income households, according to the state's Democratic leaders.



Fast food workers in California will have the highest guaranteed base salary in the industry when the law takes effect on April 1. The state's minimum wage for all other workers, already one of the highest in the United States, is USD15.50 per hour.



On Thursday, Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom signed the law in Los Angeles, where he was joined by cheering workers and labor leaders. Newsom rejected the common notion that fast food jobs are typically held by teenagers gaining their initial work experience, saying, "That's a romanticized version of a world that doesn't exist. We have the opportunity to reward that contribution, reward that sacrifice and stabilize an industry."

