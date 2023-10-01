Explosion Occurs In Ankara Near Moi Headquarters

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- An explosion occurred in the Turkish capital Ankara on Sunday near the headquarters of the Ministry of Interior, said media reports.

According to the NTV Turkish news channel, following the explosion, all roads leading to the place of the explosion were sealed.

The news source went on to say that, they were initial reports of clashes after the explosion without providing any further details. (end) to.gta

MENAFN01102023000071011013ID1107171052