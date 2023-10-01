Kuwait Prime Minister Congratulates Cyprus On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah has addressed, Sunday, a cable of congratulations to the Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades on his country's national day. (pickup previous) aah.sam

