Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Cyprus On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has addressed on Sunday a cable of congratulations to the Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades on his country's national day. His Highness the Crown Prince expressed good health and prosperity for the Cypriot President and progress to the people. (pickup previous) aah.sam

