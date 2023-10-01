Kuwait Amir Congratulates Cyprus On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has addressed, Sunday, a cable of congratulations to the Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades on his country's national day. His Highness the Amir expressed wishes of welfare to the Cypriot President, and hoped for Cyprus more progress and prosperity. (end) aah.sam

