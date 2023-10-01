Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates China On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a cable to the President of China Xi Jinping, congratulating him on his country's national day. In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince wished President Xi and his people everlasting health and further progress and prosperity. (pickup previous) ahm

