Kuwait Amir Congratulates China On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a cable to the President of China Xi Jinping, congratulating him on his country's national day. In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished the Chinese President everlasting health and wellness, and further progress and prosperity to his country and people. (end) ahm

