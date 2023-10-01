Kuwait's NCCAL Organizes Workshop On Antiques' Preservation Via Nuclear Tech

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- The National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature (NCCAL) commenced Sunday a workshop on the use of nuclear technology for the preservation of relics.

Taking part in the workshop are the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research.

NCCAL Acting Secretary-General Mohammad Al-Jassar commended the efforts of participants and organizers, stating that these workshops contribute significantly to honing skillsets and abilities of those working in the fields of archeology and museums.

Head of the antiquities and museums department at NCCAL, Mohammad bin Redha, explained in his speech that the workshop handles both theoretical discussions and practical application.

IAEA communications officer Dr. Nader Al-Awadhi highlighted the agency's role over the past few years in augmenting benefits of nuclear technology.

He indicated that Kuwait, supported by IAEA, is making tangible progress in benefiting from nuclear technologies across various social, economic, health and environmental fields.

Al-Awadhi also explained that in addition to analyzing and preserving relics, nuclear tech is also used in archeological excavation.

Determining the of age of a relic, understanding its composition, protecting it from decay, killing harmful bacteria and fungi as well as mending tears are all uses of nuclear technologies in archeology, Al-Awadhi added.

The workshop is set to extend for four days to facilitate the exchange of expertise, raise awareness, and identify national requirements while taking into account current capabilities.

Al-Awadhi expressed hope that useful recommendations and strategies would transpire from the workshop.

Lebanese Archeologist Asad Saif hailed the valuable content of the workshop saying he is quite glad he is able to attend. (end)

