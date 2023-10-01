Turkish Interior Min.: 2 Officers Injured In Ankara Attack

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced that two police officers were slightly injured during the attack occurring in the Turkish capital of Ankara.
Commenting on the incident, he said that two "terrorists" carried out an attack in a small car, in front of the entrance to the Public Security Department, and one of them blew himself up.
The NTV news network reported -- based on preliminary information -- that the explosion occurred in an area located near the ministry building, resulting in the closure of the surrounding streets. (pickup previous)
to.lr
MENAFN01102023000071011013ID1107171042
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.