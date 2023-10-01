Turkish Interior Min.: 2 Officers Injured In Ankara Attack

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced that two police officers were slightly injured during the attack occurring in the Turkish capital of Ankara.

Commenting on the incident, he said that two "terrorists" carried out an attack in a small car, in front of the entrance to the Public Security Department, and one of them blew himself up.

The NTV news network reported -- based on preliminary information -- that the explosion occurred in an area located near the ministry building, resulting in the closure of the surrounding streets. (pickup previous)

to.lr













MENAFN01102023000071011013ID1107171042