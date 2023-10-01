Bangladesh records highest dengue deaths in September since 2000

(MENAFN) Bangladesh is grappling with a severe dengue fever outbreak, setting grim records for fatalities, particularly in the month of September, which marked the deadliest month since the year 2000. The toll for September alone stands at a staggering 396 deaths, with an additional nearly 80,000 individuals requiring hospitalization. The preceding month, August, reported 342 deaths attributed to the mosquito-borne disease, as disclosed by the Directorate General of Health Services.



The alarming situation shows no signs of improvement, with the health authority reporting 14 new deaths, including eight in the capital city of Dhaka, just on a recent Saturday. The cumulative death toll has now reached a distressing figure of 989, with Dhaka accounting for a substantial portion, with 639 deaths attributed to the disease. The number of dengue cases has surged to a worrisome 203,406, accompanied by an additional 2,425 hospitalizations, according to data provided by the Directorate General of Health Services.



This surge in fatalities and hospitalizations represents the highest levels recorded since Bangladesh began tracking dengue cases in the year 2000. To put it in perspective, in the previous year, 2022, Bangladesh had reported 281 deaths due to dengue fever, underscoring the severity of the current outbreak.

