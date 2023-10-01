CVDB Engages In International Workshop On Regional Development

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 1 (Petra) -- The Cities and Villages Development Bank (CVDB) recently played a key role in a strategic workshop centered on regional development in West Asian countries. The event was organized by the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China.Nancy Mattoli, Head of the Equal Opportunities Unit at CVDB, highlighted the significance of the workshop, which encompassed a diverse array of lectures, field visits, and hands-on activities. Prominent among these were in-depth examinations of China's practices and experiences in development regions, emphasizing aspects such as infrastructure planning, construction, and operational management within China's development areas.The workshop further delved into subjects such as international trade and China's economic zones, explored the development of China's Science and Technology Complex, and conducted a comprehensive study on the Chinese commodity market, particularly at the renowned Reitan International Trade Center.