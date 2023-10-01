Jordan Condemns Attack On Turkey's Security Directorate

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 1 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Sunday condemned a terrorist attack on the General Directorate of Security of the Turkish Ministry of Interior in Ankara, which resulted in the injury of two police officers.The Ministry affirmed the Kingdom's solidarity with Turkey and condemned all forms of violence and terrorism that could destabilize security and stability, expressing wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.