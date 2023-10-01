Yemeni Delegation Visits Statistics Department

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 1 (Petra) -- The Department of Statistics (DoS) Director-General Haider Fraihat on Sunday welcomed a Yemeni delegation from the Central Statistical Organization (CSO), led by its President Safaa Mautee.In a statement released on Sunday, the DoS said the visit is focused on utilizing Jordan's expertise in statistics to improve and organize Yemeni statistics, develop future plans, and learn from Jordan's experience in conducting censuses, surveys, and statistical studies.Fraihat emphasized the DoS's preparedness to offer technical and logistical assistance to friendly nations, along with organizing specialized training programs through its training center.Mautee expressed gratitude towards the Jordanian government and the DoS for their warm hospitality and exceptional statistical support to aid the CSO.