Investment Ministry Unveils 9 New Opportunities Worth JD42 Million

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 1 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Investment has unveiled nine new investment prospects via the online platform invest.jo. These prospects encompass eight ventures within the mining and extractive industries sector and one in the tourism sector, with a collective value estimated at around JD42 million.Furthermore, feasibility studies have been initiated for nine key economic sectors, in line with the Economic Modernization Vision.In a statement issued on Sunday, Minister of Investment, Khuloud Al-Saqaf, underscored that the eight newly unveiled investment opportunities were meticulously identified by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, after careful consideration of potential areas for investment within the realm of mineral resources and strategic minerals.They encompass diverse activities, such as the extraction of silica sands, oil shale, limestone, diatomite, kaolin, dolomite, feldspar, and basalt, alongside the production of basalt fibers.She emphasized the government's commitment to stimulating extractive and value-added industries that hinge on national raw materials, with a sharp focus on elevating the value of strategic national minerals.The invest.jo platform boasts a diverse array of 30 investment opportunities, spanning various sectors and geographical regions, all characterized by a high added value.Moreover, the platform has expanded the range of economic sectors accessible to potential investors to 17, including agriculture and food security, chemical industries, creative industries, education, energy, green growth, trade, transportation and logistics, water, communications and information technology, life sciences, healthcare, tourism, mining, food industries, textiles and garments, film production, and public-private partnership projects.The Minister indicated that the establishment of the invest.jo platform aligns with the overarching investment policy and the promotional strategy for the years 2023-2026, noting that these initiatives are an integral part of the ministry's comprehensive plans, which harmonize with the Economic Modernization Vision."The platform's primary objective is to facilitate seamless communication between local and international investors, attract fresh investments, and empower existing ones to bolster confidence in the investment climate, fostering its development and organization," she added.The Ministry of Investment launched the invest.jo platform on July 1st, as an interactive bilingual promotional platform that incorporates an interactive investment map to showcase sectors and investment opportunities, aiming to streamline interactions with both local and global investors and enable them to become acquainted with the business landscape within Jordan.The platform has recorded 22,562 visitors, with 2,779 individuals actively exploring investment opportunities. The top five investment opportunities that have piqued the keen interest of visitors include the Gas Distribution Network Project, Prefabricated Housing Manufacturing Project, Entertainment and Tourism City, Mechanical Recycling of Fibers for Spinning and Textiles Production, and the New Amman Slaughterhouse Project.