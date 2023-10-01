Jordan To Partake In Doha Expo 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Doha, Oct. 1 (Petra) -- Jordan is set to participate in the International Horticultural Expo 2023 in Doha, a half-year occasion that guarantees to display groundbreaking agricultural methods and ecological sustainability. The event will commence on Monday and is centered around the theme "Green Desert, Better Environment."Taking place until March 28th 2024, this international exhibition will host a multitude of participating countries' pavilions, each highlighting their unique contributions to the realm of horticulture and environmental conservation.The Jordanian Pavilion, to be inaugurated by the Minister of Agriculture Khaled Hanifat, serves as a testament to Jordan's rich agricultural heritage and its unwavering commitment to sustainable practices.The Pavilion is prepared to spotlight the Kingdom's historical relationship with nature, emphasizing the resilient bond between humans and the environment. Moreover, it will highlight Jordan's diverse ecosystem and how it has been leveraged to foster community development and address pressing challenges, particularly in the context of global food security.In addition to its thematic displays, the Jordanian Pavilion will feature cutting-edge agricultural technologies designed to thrive in water-scarce environments. These include biotechnology, tissue culture, hydroponics, and advancements in field crop cultivation like wheat and barley. It will also showcase smart farming systems, sustainable agriculture practices, modern irrigation methods to enhance water efficiency, water harvesting systems, and an array of other innovative technologies.Expo 2023 Doha provides an unparalleled platform for countries to share their agricultural expertise, promote innovations in food systems, and enhance environmental awareness globally. It offers an in-depth exploration of food and agricultural products from participating countries alongside their cultural and scientific heritage. With around 80 countries participating and a sprawling exhibition space of 1.7 million square meters, the event is poised to attract over 3 million visitors from across the globe.