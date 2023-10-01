Greece deputy FM highlights benefits of improved Turkey relations

(MENAFN) According to reports in the media on Saturday, Greece's deputy foreign minister emphasized the potential for enhancing relations with Turkey, emphasizing that such improvements could have positive effects on the broader region. Kostas Fragogiannis highlighted the significant strides that have been made in fostering greater connectivity, facilitating trade, boosting tourism between the two countries, and strengthening collaboration on civil protection issues. These developments are part of the Greek-Turkish Positive Agenda, a bilateral initiative focused on economic diplomacy.



In an interview with Parapolitika newspaper, Fragogiannis stressed that the Positive Agenda represents a strategic choice by the government, which has played a substantial and decisive role in maintaining open lines of communication and fostering a climate of cooperation. He pointed out that the climate in Greek-Turkish relations has undergone a significant shift, with both countries' leaders confirming the positive atmosphere and their commitment to its continuation during their recent meeting in New York.

