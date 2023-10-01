Emergency state gets announced because of New York submerging

(MENAFN) Unexpected, hefty rain in the northeastern United States has activated flash flooding all over big zones of New York City, Long Island as well as the Hudson Valley on Friday, director Governor Kathy Hochul as well as New York City Mayor Eric Adams to announce emergencies.



With nearly five inches of rain allegedly striking southern New York in the first hours of Friday morning, a lot of town roads also mor than half of its subway structure were rendered blocked by morning rush time span.



The MetroNorth track that attends the Hudson Valley witnessed some divisions postponed. Many great highways across Long Island, Queens as well as Brooklyn were rendered blocked by huge ponds of standing floodwaters.



Footages uploaded to social media displayed waterfalls of rain coming down into subway places and even buses, areas apparently flooded, as well as parkways changed into ponds of floating vehicles by the downpour.



