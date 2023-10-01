Weather To Be More Pleasant And Mild In October: Qatar Meteorology

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Weather conditions in October to become more pleasant and mild, according to a monthly forecast recently announced by Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD).

October, the second month of autumn, will have higher chances of cumulus cloud formation, especially in the afternoon, as well as fog formation during early morning in inland areas.

During this month, winds are also forecasted to be variable and mainly in the Northwesterly to Northeasterly direction.

"Land and sea breeze phenomenon increase during this month," QMD stated.

The daily mean temperature for October is 29.8°C.

The lowest temperature recorded during this month was 16.6°C in 1975. Meanwhile, the highest recorded temperature was 43.4°C in 1967.