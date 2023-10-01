Development Road Project may see early completion by 2028

(MENAFN) An ambitious infrastructure endeavor known as the Development Road Project, with the objective of linking the Persian Gulf to Europe through Iraq and Turkey via an extensive network of railways, roads, and ports, may see a faster completion timeline than initially anticipated, possibly as early as 2028. This optimistic outlook was conveyed by a prominent Turkish official during an announcement on Saturday.



Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu expressed the strong commitment of both Iraq and Turkey to expedite the project during a visit to Baghdad. He had fruitful meetings with Prime Minister Muhammed Shiya al-Sudani and his Iraqi counterpart Razzaq Muhaibas Al-Saadawi. Uraloglu emphasized the shared determination of both nations to move forward swiftly with this significant infrastructure initiative, stating, "We had the opportunity to see closely the will in Iraq that this work should be done as soon as possible. We also have the same will."



During his visit, Uraloglu convened with delegations that had been collaboratively working on the project for several months. Additionally, he noted that some members of the delegation would continue discussions in the capital in the following days.



Furthermore, there is a possibility of the participation of Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the Development Road Project, as suggested by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan earlier. This broader international involvement could further bolster the project's scope and potential for a swifter realization of its goals.

MENAFN01102023000045015682ID1107171024