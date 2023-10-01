Armenian protesters disrupt Turkish policy conference in Los Angeles

(MENAFN) In Los Angeles, California, during a conference on Turkish foreign policy, a disturbing incident unfolded as a group of Armenians engaged in both verbal and physical assaults against conference participants. The event took a tumultuous turn when Turkey's Ambassador to Washington, Hasan Murat Mercan, began addressing the audience, prompting 11 Armenian students to initiate a protest. During this protest, another protester directed verbal abuse at Ramil Gurbanov, the Consul General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles.



Campus security and local police swiftly intervened, bringing an end to the 10-minute protest against Turkey and Azerbaijan. The disruptive group was subsequently removed from the venue.



Even after the initial disruption, protesters continued to gather outside the conference, persistently attempting to disrupt the proceedings by creating noise and disturbances.



The situation took a concerning turn after the conference concluded, with Seref Ates, the head of the Yunus Emre Institute, an organization that promotes Turkish culture and language abroad, along with Turkey's Los Angeles Religious Services Attaché Ismail Demirezen, and Saner Ayar, an executive at the TV production company O3 Media, becoming victims of both physical and verbal attacks by demonstrators outside the event.

