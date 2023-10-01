Ukraine’s MFA warns global diplomats of joining trip organized by Belarus to deported Ukrainian children

(MENAFN) The Belarusian regime is planning a propaganda trip to the Ukrainian children who were forcibly removed from the temporarily controlled parts of Ukraine, and the Ukrainian International Affairs Ministry has advised international diplomats against taking part.



As stated by a news agency’s journalist, the relatable remark was posted on the website of the Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Ministry.



“According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, on October 4, the Belarusian side intends to organize a visit by representatives of the foreign diplomatic corps accredited in Minsk, to the so-called ‘places of residence, education and rehabilitation’ of Ukrainian children in Belarus, who were taken out of the temporarily occupied by Russia cities of Lysychansk and Severodonetsk,” the post mentions.



“In order to avoid responsibility, officials in Belarus try to disguise themselves with international representatives. We call on foreign states whose diplomatic missions in Minsk have received relevant invitations to refrain from participating in the propaganda trip of the Belarusian regime,” the ministry stressed.

