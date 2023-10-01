Elon Musk confirms attendance at TEKNOFEST in Turkey

(MENAFN) Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, stated on Friday that he will be attending Turkey's largest tech and aviation event TEKNOFEST next year. He expressed his gratitude to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the invitation and said, "I look forward to attending in person next year, as well as discussing further opportunities for investment in Turkey."



Musk also wrote on X, "Congratulations to all the teams competing in @Teknofest," and shared a video of the event.



In response, Erdogan posted on X, saying, "Dear @elonmusk, we would be delighted to see you at next year's TEKNOFEST, the world's largest aviation, space, and technology festival." He added, "I believe we will make great contributions to our country and humanity in many areas through partnerships with a win-win approach. Looking forward to meeting you again soon..."



During the 78th UN General Assembly session last week, President Erdogan had a meeting with Elon Musk at the Turkish House, known as the Turkevi Center, in New York. During this encounter, President Erdogan extended an invitation to Musk to participate in TEKNOFEST in Turkey and also proposed the establishment of Tesla's seventh factory in the country.

