French establishments recognize bedbug alarming situation

(MENAFN) The French administration is ready to refer to the problem of bedbugs filling public transportation the upcoming week, the nation`s transport minister, Clement Beaune, declared on Friday.



In a declaration written on X (previously Twitter), Beaune stated he is going to convene a special conference with transport conductors in order to “provide information on the actions already taken and to take further steps to serve travelers,” and to “reassure and protect” the public.



The declaration of the special conference happens after Paris city hall lodged an official complaint with the French administration, advising it to take actions towards bedbugs that are invading public transportation, venues, as well as inhabited houses alike.



The town`s executive authority asked for the making of a distinct national taskforce to eliminate what it named the “scourge” of blood-sucking bugs.



