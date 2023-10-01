Southern EU nations stress urgency in addressing irregular migration

(MENAFN) During the MED9 Summit in Malta, the southern countries of the European Union emphasized the urgent necessity of accelerating efforts to tackle the issues presented by irregular migration. This challenge, they emphasized, remains a complex and sensitive reality that demands a comprehensive European response in both the short and medium term.



The MED9, also referred to as the Med Group or Club Med, consists of nine member states from the Mediterranean and southern regions of the EU. Leaders from Croatia, France, Greece, Greek Cyprus, Portugal, Slovenia, Italy, Malta, and the secretary of state for European Affairs of Spain convened in Valletta for the 10th MED9 Summit.



In their official declaration, these nations highlighted the imperative to act swiftly in response to the recent surge in arrivals through the Mediterranean Sea. They recognized the need for a coordinated and rapid approach to address this ongoing challenge effectively.



"We, therefore, call on the co-legislators to step up negotiations on the Pact on Migration and Asylum to reach an agreement in all files before the end of the current legislative term," it stated.

