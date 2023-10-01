US utilizes Ukraine war to prepare troops

(MENAFN) The United States is formulating its hordes for upcoming conflicts by testing the continuous war amid Russia as well as Ukraine also fielding its very own tests according to experience attained from that war zone, Defense One stated on Thursday.



The National Training Center (NTC) in California as well as the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) are preparing United States service associates to utilize aircrafts, electronic surveillance, as well as satellites also join them with weaponry raids, based on to commanders who talked with the source.



Meanwhile, hordes are getting to know how to hide themselves from rival aircrafts as well as monitoring. “The thing we struggle the most with is this business of a transparent battlefield,” Brigadier General Curtis Taylor, the director of the NTC, informed the source.



He clarified that his organization has been educating fighters to conceal themselves from UAVs in constructions also decrease the usage of communication gear.



