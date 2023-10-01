Germany thinks Russian associate stands behind West

(MENAFN) Germany is pleased with Kazakhstan’s professed promise to Western restrictions towards Russia, Chancellor Olaf Scholz has stated. The Central Asian country is an associate of many Russian-guided economic as well as safety deals, also has been blamed by some in the West of assisting Moscow circumvent the limitations.



After his interview with Kazakh Leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday, Chancellor Scholz stated that “it is good and helpful that the Kazakh government supports us in preventing sanction circumvention and has taken active counter-measures.”



The comment came following Leader Tokayev promised German representatives that “Kazakhstan has unequivocally clarified that it will abide by the sanctions.” Some specialists in the West have formerly expressed worries that Astana is just paying lip facility to Western economic sanctions also it is privately assisting Moscow get Western-produced products, together with dual-usage ones that could have an army application.



MENAFN01102023000045015687ID1107170991