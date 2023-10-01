TEDPIX falls by 13,300 points on Saturday’s session end

(MENAFN) TEDPIX, the benchmark index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), fell by 13,399 points (which makes 0.64 percent) to 2,084,576 on Saturday (the initial day of Iranian calendar week).



Tehran Stock Exchange is one of the four Iranian share trading platforms, and the most vital one. The additional three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), as well as Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, recognized as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).



Chief of Iran’s Securitas and Exchange Organization (SEO) Majid Eshqi stated that utilizing the volumes of the nation’s private industry in the share market has been one of the major plans of the organization during the last year.



Ehsan Asgari, a stock market expert, declared that the administration’s plans for declining the dangers of exchange in the capital market can assist in developing the market’s trend for the long run.



“Now, in the stock market, we are witnessing a reduction in the risks threatening stock market transactions, which can have an impact on the improvement of market trend,” Asgari declared in mid-August.

MENAFN01102023000045015839ID1107170978