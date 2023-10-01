Iranian Leader criticizes terrorist bombings at two mosques in Pakistan

(MENAFN) Iranian Leader Ebrahim Raisi has criticized terrorist bombings at two mosques in Pakistan, saying that Iran is ready to fight all kinds of extremism.



More than 59 citizens were killed and at least 60 were wounded on Friday in Pakistan’s southern area of Balochistan.



The explosions broke out close to a mosque in Mastung town, as citizens rallied to celebrate Prophet Muhammad’s birthdate. There has been no claim of responsibility for the bombings.



Raisi wrote on Friday in a message to Pakistani Leader Arif Alvi that the blind act once again proved that terrorists, who are unaware of the humanistic teachings of Islam, had “no goal but to sow discord among Muslims,” added, “However, this time they will also fail to achieve their illegitimate and inhumane objectives.”



The Iranian Leader condemned the “terrorist, anti-religious, and anti-human” act and sent sympathy and condolences to his Pakistani peer as well as the nation’s Muslim population.



“The Islamic Republic of Iran is resolutely ready to cooperate with Pakistan in the fight against any form of terrorism and extremism,” Raisi continued.

MENAFN01102023000045015839ID1107170977